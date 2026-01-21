In a postseason that has been anything but predictable, the Los Angeles Rams find themselves exactly where Sean McVay thrives: one win away from a Super Bowl. But standing in their way is a familiar, thorn-in-the-side rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in an NFC Championship showdown that feels like a heavyweight trilogy bout.

We know the script by now. Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level, slinging 46 touchdowns during the regular season like it’s 2021 all over it again. Puka Nacua has officially reached “superstar” status, hauling in 129 catches and serving as the engine of this offense.

But in a game of this magnitude, especially against a Mike Macdonald defense that is currently the stingiest in the NFL, relying on the usual suspects isn't enough.

If the Los Angeles Rams want to book their ticket to the Super Bowl, the X-factor isn't Puka. It’s the man who keeps the defense honest and the chains moving: Kyren Williams.

The Engine

While Stafford and the passing game grab the headlines, Kyren Williams is the heartbeat of this offense. During the regular season, Williams racked up 1,252 rushing yards, proving that his breakout 2023 campaign was no fluke. He isn't just a “good” back; he's the specific type of runner that can neutralize Seattle’s greatest strength.

The Seahawks’ defense is currently ranked first in the league in rushing yards allowed per play (a measly 3.7 yards). They are disciplined, fast, and led by a human wrecking ball in linebacker Ernest Jones IV, ironically, a former Ram. To beat a defense that plays “light” boxes and dares you to throw, you have to be able to punish them on the ground.

Williams excels at “dirty” yards. He’s one of the best in the league at finding the gap when there isn't one, and his ability to pass-protect gives McVay the flexibility to keep Stafford upright against a Seattle front that features Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II. If Kyren can force the Seahawks to bring an extra safety into the box, it opens up the deep shots to Nacua and the returning Davante Adams.

Controlling the Chaos

There’s another reason why the run game is the X-factor: Sam Darnold. The Seahawks’ quarterback has been a revelation this year, but he’s still prone to the “big mistake,” leading the league with 20 turnovers.

The best way for the Rams to exploit that isn't just by playing defense; it’s by keeping Darnold on the sidelines. When the Los Angeles Rams are at their best, they use Williams to sustain long, soul-crushing drives. We saw this in the Divisional Round against the Carolina Panthers; the Rams suffocated the clock.

If Williams and his backfield counterpart, Blake Corum (who chipped in 746 yards of his own this year), can combine for 30+ carries, it takes the pressure off a Rams special teams unit that has been, frankly, a disaster.

Special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn was fired in December for a reason; the Rams allowed a league-worst 16 yards per punt return. The less time Rashid Shaheed and the Seattle return game have to touch the ball, the better.

The Davante Adams Effect

It would be remiss not to mention the “other” star in the room. Davante Adams is expected to be back from a hamstring injury just in time for this NFC Championship clash. Before he went down, Adams led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns.

His presence changes the geometry of the field. Seattle likes to play with five defensive backs on a league-high 815 snaps. That “nickel” and “dime” heavy approach is designed to stop the pass.

However, with Adams on one side and Nacua on the other, Seattle’s secondary is stretched thin. This is exactly where Kyren Williams becomes the ultimate X-factor. When the Seahawks are forced to respect the perimeter gravity of Adams and Nacua, the middle of the field opens up for Williams to feast.

Bottom Line

This isn't going to be a 40-point blowout. The Seahawks are too well-coached, and the environment at Lumen Field (or even at SoFi if the seeds held) is always electric for this rivalry.

Everyone expects Stafford to throw for 300 yards. Everyone expects Nacua to make a highlight-reel catch. But the game will be won in the trenches and in the moments between the big plays. If Kyren Williams can surpass the 100-yard mark and keep the Rams ahead of the sticks, the Seahawks won't be able to dictate the tempo.

The path to the Super Bowl doesn't go through the air—it goes right through the heart of the Seattle defense on the legs of No. 23. If Williams has a big day, the Los Angeles Rams will be hoisting the George Halas Trophy when the clock hits zero.