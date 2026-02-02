The Los Angeles Rams were mere minutes away from reaching their second Super Bowl in five years. They came up just short against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship, losing 31-27. The painful ending to the season coincided with questions about the team's future, much of that tied to quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford, who will turn 38 on Saturday, has not publicly disclosed if he is returning next season. But after posting an MVP-level season in 2025, all expectations are that Stafford will return next season.

There were similar questions about his future entering last season. The Pro Bowl quarterback entered the season with a disc injury in his back. Somehow, he was able to get through the entire season without making it worse. But it was believed he might require off-season surgery to address the injury this year.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, though, that will not be the case.

From Super Bowl Live in San Jose: The latest on #Rams QB Matthew Stafford's future, plus Jonathan Gannon lands in Green Bay and Scott Tolzien is a prime OC candidate for the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/qH1BXse6KI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2026

Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed on Monday that he will not undergo surgery after all.

Stafford's back injury caused him to miss most of training camp. But the fact that the team does not feel surgery is needed can be nothing but a good thing.

McVay also detailed his thought-process on Stafford's potential return and the shape of the Rams. It is his understanding that Stafford does not plan to retire and will return next season. The team wants both him, and wide receiver Davante Adams back.

While Puke Nacua had the all-world season, it was Adams who led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions.