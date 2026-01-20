After Sunday, the world will know who will be competing in Super Bowl LX. It will either be the Los Angeles Rams/Seattle Seahawks in the NFC, or the New England Patriots/Denver Broncos.

However, months ago, it was none other than Oz The Mentalist who predicted that it would be the Rams/Broncos, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. During a meeting with the Rams, OZ got Matthew Stafford and the team to participate in a session.

He had Stafford stand up and envision who he would be throwing the ball to. During that session, he had them predict they would play the Broncos and win 23-14.

As part of that prediction, Oz had Stafford throw the ball to Kyre Williams, No. 23, and Cobie Durant, No.14. Oz then said that the final score would be 23-14, which Devonte Adams had written on his hand.

Ahead of today’s NFC West showdown vs. the Seahawks, @OzTheMentalist mesmerized the Rams. pic.twitter.com/jFS42XHKsm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 16, 2025

The Rams are 14-5, taking on the 15-3 Seahawks. Los Angeles is coming off a 20-17 overtime win over the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round game last Sunday. Meanwhile, Seattle defeated the San Francisco 49ers 41-6.

Article Continues Below

The last time the Rams were in the Super Bowl was in 2022 when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Oz the Mentalist is the stage name for Oz Pearlman, a renowned author, magician, and marathon runner. He has won an Emmy Award for his show OZ Knows on NBC. Furthermore, Oz has had the good fortune to work with many professional sports teams.

Among them are the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Jets.