Every team began the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with their own pick, but the Los Angeles Rams were the only team to end the night without making a selection. The team's trade of the No. 26 pick, followed by Sean McVay's post-draft comments, has fans believing they are already preparing for 2026, potentially for Texas' Arch Manning.

Despite not making a pick in the first round, McVay spoke to the media, along with general manager Les Snead. At the end of the nine-minute presser, a reporter asked about the Rams having two first-round picks in 2026 after going without one from 2017 to 2023. Before the question could even be completed, McVay cut the reporter off to slyly say “for now,” joking about another potential trade.

LIVE: Sean McVay and Les Snead Speak To The Media Following Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

Even in a joking manner, fans took McVay's comments cryptically. Assumptions came after reports claimed the Rams targeted Jaxson Dart at No. 26 but immediately gave up the pick after the New York Giants swooped in to take him at No. 25. With 37-year-old Matthew Stafford entering the final year of his deal, optimistic fans now believe Los Angeles is eyeing Manning in 2026.

“Yeah, we're trading for Arch,” one fan said.

“Meaning??” another fan commented in response to McVay's quote.

“Arch Manning, welcome to LA,” a fan predicted.

Other fans were even bolder, with some thinking the Rams were looking to package the picks to pursue a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for Joe Burrow. Some fortuitous luck might be required to manifest that wish.

Rams enter 2025 NFL Draft Day Two with two picks

After the way Day One went, nothing can be guaranteed in Day Two. However, the Rams' first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft will likely be in the second round, where they are scheduled to make the No. 46 pick. Los Angeles also owns the No. 90 pick in the third round.

Despite leaving round one without a first-round prospect, McVay was confident they would find quality players to add to the team on Day Two and Day Three. In the trade that sent the No. 26 pick to the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams received the No. 46 pick and the No. 242 pick. Atlanta also sent its 2026 first-round pick to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles also gave the Falcons its 2025 third-round pick in addition to No. 26, which ended up being used on James Pearce Jr. The Rams will end the draft with six more picks on Day Three, including the Falcons' seventh-round pick.