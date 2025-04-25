Every team began the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with their own pick, but the Los Angeles Rams were the only team to end the night without making a selection. The team's trade of the No. 26 pick, followed by Sean McVay's post-draft comments, has fans believing they are already preparing for 2026, potentially for Texas' Arch Manning.

Despite not making a pick in the first round, McVay spoke to the media, along with general manager Les Snead. At the end of the nine-minute presser, a reporter asked about the Rams having two first-round picks in 2026 after going without one from 2017 to 2023. Before the question could even be completed, McVay cut the reporter off to slyly say “for now,” joking about another potential trade.

Even in a joking manner, fans took McVay's comments cryptically. Assumptions came after reports claimed the Rams targeted Jaxson Dart at No. 26 but immediately gave up the pick after the New York Giants swooped in to take him at No. 25. With 37-year-old Matthew Stafford entering the final year of his deal, optimistic fans now believe Los Angeles is eyeing Manning in 2026.

“Yeah, we're trading for Arch,” one fan said.

“Meaning??” another fan commented in response to McVay's quote.

“Arch Manning, welcome to LA,” a fan predicted.

Related Los Angeles Rams NewsArticle continues below
Sean McVay smiling on the left... Arthur Blank on the right looking excited with NFL Draft logo between them
Grading the Falcons-Rams NFL Draft Trade: Who Won?
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Falcons, Rams pull off eye-opening trade involving 5 draft picks
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball off to running back Kyren Williams (23) against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Rams’ new mock selection ahead of 2025 NFL Draft will have fans raising eyebrows

Other fans were even bolder, with some thinking the Rams were looking to package the picks to pursue a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals for Joe Burrow. Some fortuitous luck might be required to manifest that wish.

Rams enter 2025 NFL Draft Day Two with two picks

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after his team scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during their playoff game at NFL Draft in State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale.

After the way Day One went, nothing can be guaranteed in Day Two. However, the Rams' first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft will likely be in the second round, where they are scheduled to make the No. 46 pick. Los Angeles also owns the No. 90 pick in the third round.

Despite leaving round one without a first-round prospect, McVay was confident they would find quality players to add to the team on Day Two and Day Three. In the trade that sent the No. 26 pick to the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams received the No. 46 pick and the No. 242 pick. Atlanta also sent its 2026 first-round pick to Los Angeles.

Los Angeles also gave the Falcons its 2025 third-round pick in addition to No. 26, which ended up being used on James Pearce Jr. The Rams will end the draft with six more picks on Day Three, including the Falcons' seventh-round pick.