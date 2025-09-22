The Los Angeles Rams suffered their first loss in the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, as they fell prey to the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The final score of the contest read 33-26, but it was much closer than that.

The Rams even looked as though they were coming away with a victory for the third week in a row, but a field goal attempt late in the contest was blocked by Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis to preserve Philly's lead. Davis even added more to the lead by returning the blocked field goal for a 61-yard touchdown as time expired in the fourth quarter, stretching the Eagles' advantage to seven points.

Following the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't give a reason behind the field goals that the Eagles blocked, instead choosing to give Philadelphia its flowers, per Nate Atkins of The Athletic.

Wrote Atkins: “No real explanation from Sean McVay in the blocked field goals. He just credited the Eagles for making the plays and said he won’t make excuses. It sounded like he was going to start his answer about Kevin Dotson but changed up before he said the ‘No excuses' line.”

Davis' block was the second of the game by the Eagles. In fact, both blocks took place in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter got the first block on Rams kicker Joshua Karty with under nine minutes left in regulation. A made field goal there would have given the Rams an eight-point lead.

Philadelphia scored a touchdown in the following drive to grab a one-point lead. Los Angeles was still left with 1:48 to get the lead back and win the game, but the Rams' 10-play drive was spoiled by Davis' block.

Los Angeles' collapse was one for the books.

“Sunday against the Eagles was the Rams' largest blown lead in the second half since 1982, according to ESPN Research. It was the third-largest blown lead in franchise history,” Sarah Barshop of ESPN shared.

After Rams running back Kyren Williams' rushing score in the third period, followed by Karty's successful extra-point kick, Los Angeles established a 19-point cushion that ultimately was not enough to prevent Philadelphia from pulling off a comeback win.