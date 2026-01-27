The Los Angeles Rams got denied the end zone during a big fourth-down sequence. Sean McVay himself already reacted to the “fortuitous bust” the Seahawks created in that moment.

Matthew Stafford and the offense failed to convert on a fourth-and-four that would've handed L.A. the lead. Yet, what was supposed to happen in that moment?

The Seahawks themselves confirmed McVay's hunch during that game-changing play via Henry McKenna of Fox Sports on Monday.

“Seahawks safety Julian Love was there by design. DeMarcus Lawrence ? He was also there — for reasons no one can explain,” McKenna began. “I couldn’t find the Pro Bowl defensive end in the Seahawks’ locker room after the game. But two other Seattle defenders confirmed what McVay saw. Hunched over my phone, one defender said: ‘D-Law was tripping.'

DeMarcus Lawrence's role on Rams play vs. Seahawks?

Stafford looked like he was aiming to hit Kyren Williams as a checkdown option. Except the star running back got blanketed.

“I know that that can’t be part of their design, so… fortuitous bust by them,” McVay said to reporters afterward. “I can’t imagine that’s what they were really trying to do.”

Confirmed by a Seahawks defender to McKenna: “D-Law shouldn’t have ran with it. But we won.”

But Seattle ends up disrupting the Rams' pursuit of a sixth NFC crown in franchise history.