The Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay watched Caleb Williams force overtime in bonkers fashion. But then witnessed franchise history for the head coach of L.A. against the Chicago Bears.

The Rams escaped with a thrilling 20-17 overtime win through the snow — punching their ticket to the NFC title game. In the process, McVay rewrites this franchise mark:

Sean McVay has 🔟 career playoff wins as a head coach (most in Rams history)

He's officially won more NFL Playoffs games compared to past revered coaches Dick Vermeil, Mike Martz, Chuck Knox and John Robinson.

McVay beforehand shared a look on his face bound to become a meme: The look of shock on the Williams touchdown pass.

But the past Super Bowl winning head coach now has L.A. back in the Super Bowl mix. McVay will soon coach in his third NFC Championship game since the 2018 season. He's also 2-0 in previous title games.

Defense leads Rams, Sean McVay past Bears

McVay's area of expertise is offense — creating a fast and explosive offense.

But L.A. pivoted to ground-and-pound as the snow covered the Soldier Field grass. Then needed to lean into defense to prevail.

The Rams delivered two big fourth down stops — this first one made possible by Kamren Curl and Nate Landman.

Rams stuff the Bears on 4th down! LARvsCHI on NBC

Rams stuff the Bears on 4th down!

But Quentin Lake hammered down the second major defensive stop…literally. This huge hit forced a fourth and goal.

What a hit by Quentin Lake to prevent the TD

Williams and the Bears then went for it one more time. But Omar Speights of the Rams broke the pass up to cause the turnover on downs.

Williams began moving the football again including gaining the first down on a fourth-and-one. Kamren Curl snatched the ball from Williams and swung the tide back to L.A. Harrison Mevis booted the game-winning 42-yard field goal to eliminate Chicago.

Despite the ludicrous Williams fourth quarter TD throw, the Rams raised their defensive game another level. Williams got picked off three times on the night.

Los Angeles now aims to avenge the 38-37 late season loss to the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.