The Los Angeles Rams are holding their breath on star receiver Puka Nacua's availability for Sunday's London showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Sean McVay delivered a cautiously optimistic update Monday, giving fans a sliver of hope that their top weapon might suit up.

McVay revealed Nacua will be listed as day-to-day with an ankle sprain, calling his Week 7 status “uncertain.” McVay told reporters Nacua “felt pretty good today” and the medical staff was “encouraged” by the scans, though the team will see how the injury progresses throughout the week, per Sarah Barshop.

The news now gives a more positive view than earlier reports, which indicated Nacua's situation was worse. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo said Sunday that Nacua's sprained ankle puts him “in doubt” for the Jaguars matchup, with the receiver potentially facing a few weeks on the sideline.

Nacua's injury happened during Sunday's 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He landed awkwardly while attempting an end zone catch in the second quarter. The talented wideout left the field needing help from trainers but managed to return in the third quarter for limited action. He finished with just two catches for 28 yards after being held without a target in the second half.

Article Continues Below

How do the Rams look without their top weapon?

The timing complicates things for Los Angeles, which will travel across the Atlantic before its bye week. Nacua leads the NFL with 54 receptions and ranks second with 616 yards through six games. His potential absence would force Davante Adams and Demarcus Robinson into expanded roles alongside tight end Tyler Higbee.

Jordan Whittington should also see more opportunities if Nacua sits. The Rams offense can't replicate what Pro Bowler brings to the table, but they've got enough depth to stay competitive against the Jaguars' defense at Wembley Stadium.

Los Angeles kicks off at 9:30 AM ET Sunday, hoping their breakout star can defy early expectations and take the field.