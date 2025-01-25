With the Los Angeles Rams' 2024 NFL season officially over, Sean McVay and company have been evaluating their roster's present and future.

Will Matthew Stafford return in 2025? Probably so. How about Cooper Kupp? Well, he certainly isn't retiring, but what about Rob Havenstein, the Rams' veteran right tackle who just finished his tenth season with the Rams organization?

Well, in his final media session of the 2025 NFL season, Sean McVay broke down his conversations with the Wisconsin product and what it could mean for his future.

“I talked to him quickly on Monday or whatever day that was. It all kind of blends together. I'll get a chance to speak with Rob. I think Rob should be so proud of himself with what he did this past year. I know he missed a couple games, but the difference between when he was in the lineup versus when he wasn't, the impact that he had with the way that… It's been really fun to watch him evolve into the leader and the man that he is and how he positively impacts and influences change in a good way. He loves football. I thought he played really productive as well this year,” McVay told reporters.

“I thought there was an edge. There was toughness and there was a production reflected in both protection and the run game. I thought when he was in the lineup, it wasn't by coincidence that Kevin Dotson played his best games as well. I'm d**n proud of Rob and what he's done. We will talk and we'll see where he's at, what he's looking at. When you really talk about those guys like Matthew, Cooper, Rob Havenstein and Tyler Higbee, three of those four guys I've been with for eight years. They've been incredibly important to us in a handful of ways. This was the fourth year with Matthew. But those guys being those veteran leaders and modeling the way and what they've meant day in and day out, it's been really cool.”

So, what does the future hold for Havenstein and the Rams? Even McVay isn't 100 percent sure, but he is proud of the veteran tackle's contributions to the team all the same and appreciates how he's helped to build an incredible unit in Los Angeles.

“Rob was awesome this year. It was fun to see. I think when you put so much into something, that's why it takes so much out of you,” McVay noted. “When you come up a little bit short or when the journey ends a little bit sooner than what you want…but I know this about Rob, I know this about myself and everybody else that we're talking about, they'll put themselves out there all over again because even though it's hard and these feelings kind of suck, it's all worth it.”

Could the Rams go tackle in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft? Not only could they, but they probably should. But even if Havensein's future is undetermined, his contributions are anything but.