The Los Angeles Rams were hit with a devastating blow with Puka Nacua suffering an ankle injury in Week 6. While his status is up in the air, he seems likely to miss time with the ailment, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

In the meantime, the Rams will need some extra help in the receiver department. Fellow pass catcher Tutu Atwell is expected to make his return in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

No matter the receiver, it'll be difficult for the Rams to truly replace Nacua's production if he is forced to miss time. Before going down with injury, he caught an NFL-best 54 receptions for 616 yards and two touchdowns. While Los Angeles still has Davante Adams, their offense would look much different without Nacua.

Still, they're hopeful Atwell will at least be able to make an impression in his potential absence. The team signed him to a one-year, $10 million contract extension prior to the season. He has alone made four receptions thus far. However, he's averaged 41 yards per catch, going for 164 yards and a touchdown.

That average may not be sustainable long-term, but the Rams will certainly try to let Atwell make plays in space. Over his entire five-year career with Los Angeles, the receiver has made 103 receptions for 1,507 yards and five touchdowns. In 2023, he set a new career-best with three touchdown grabs. Then a year later, Atwell recorded new career-highs in receptions (42) and yardage (562).

With Nacua down, the Rams are going to need that version of Atwell to show up. At least they're confident he is fully past his hamstring injury.