The Los Angeles Rams got off to a hot start this offseason after signing Davante Adams to a two-year, $44 million contract. Adams is set to replace Cooper Kupp after the front office elected to release him from the roster. So, Adams will be paired up with Puka Nacua, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford two solid options to throw to. However, one wide receiver on the roster was hit with a suspension, giving L.A. a hurdle to jump over to begin the 2025 season.

Reports indicate that wide receiver Drake Stoops is suspended for two regular season games for violating the league's Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. However, Stoops is allowed to participate in training camp and preseason games.

“Rams WR Drake Stoops is suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2025 regular season for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy, the league announced today. He is permitted to participate in training camp and preseason games without restriction.”

Stoops is the son of former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops, who now coaches the Arlington Renogades in the UFL. Drake Stoops attended the University of Oklahoma from 2018 to 2023, serving as a wide receiver for the Sooners.

The 25-year-old wideout went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft and ended up signing as a UDFA with the Rams last offseason. Los Angeles placed him on the practice squad, where he remained throughout the entire 2024 season. The front office gave him a futures contract for 2025.

His suspension likely won't hinder the Rams much at all, as the wide receiver room will be led by Adams, Nacua, Demarcus Robinson, and Tutu Atwell. Stoops may challenge for a spot on the roster this offseason, however, his two-game suspension will prevent him from playing in any NFL games until at least Week 3.

As for the other wide receivers on the roster, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua finally resolved the issue of who will wear No. 17 next season. Nacua claimed that he will change his jersey number to 12, so that Adams can wear 17.