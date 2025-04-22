One of the big questions about the draft for the Los Angeles Rams is whether they would get a quarterback. But head coach Sean McVay poured cold water on the notion. So, where will the Rams look? Here is their perfect 2025 NFL Draft trade that could move them in the right direction.

A playoff team in 2024, the Rams played eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia tougher than anybody else. They came within six points of knocking the Eagles off.

So it seems they are close, and the right trade in the draft might give them the ammunition they need to surpass the Eagles and other NFC teams.

Rams should trade down in Round 1

Unlike many other NFL teams, the Rams are in a position where they can accumulate extra good picks by taking a trade down in the first round. They currently stand at No. 26 and don’t pick against until No. 90. They need to fill that gap with another pick.

And if a quarterback remains on the board at No. 26, the Rams would have a lot of flexibility to make a deal. That’s especially true if either Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) or Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) remains in play.

Of course, the Rams could take one of those guys. But they still have Matthew Stafford, and McVay doesn’t seem sold on the future of either player.

If the Browns take Travis Hunter as expected with the No. 2 overall pick. And the Giants follow suit by getting Abdul Carter at No. 3, both of those teams will be hungry for a quarterback. And they would love to move up from No. 33 (Browns) or 34 (Giants).

So what could the Rams pry from the Browns or Giants. They could turn it into a 15-minute bidding war.

If they trade with the Giants, they should ask for Nos. 34, 65, and 105. They would offer back Nos. 26, 127, and 190. That’s a lot to ask for, but remember the Rams would be surrendering a potential franchise quarterback.

As for dealing with the Browns, the Rams would want Nos. 33, 67, and 179. They would send Nos. 26, 127, and 195. Again, steep price, but if a quarterback is in play it’s possible the Browns would give into the demands.

What could the Rams get at Nos. 33 and 67?

The trade offered to the Browns got the approval from the Pro Football Focus simulator. So the Rams could move into the No. 33 and grab Oregon tackle Josh Conerly Jr., who is projected as an eventual plus starter, according to nfl.com.

“(His) performance against Penn State’s Abdul Carter (makes) it easier to project his future,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “Conerly is proportionally built but lacks ideal play strength. He strains at the point of attack but needs to get his hips and hands synced to improve as a finisher. He moves easily in space and gets to his angles to help spring the run.

“Conerly sets with smooth slides and ready hands, but gets caught over-setting. He has anchor troubles against power that might be challenging to correct. He sees twists and blitzes developing and recovers with athleticism when beaten. Conerly is young and needs more development, but he should become a good starter at tackle or guard.”

This would help anchor the Rams' offensive line and could help set the trade off in a good manner. But the key is the pick at No. 67. The Rams know it’s not a huge deal to move from 26 to 33, but they have to hit a home run at 67 in this scenario.

What other player would help the cause?

Having gotten what they need on the line, the Rams could make their move on defense by adding linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. at No. 67. He’s also tabbed as an eventual plus starter, according to nfl.com.

“Passionate linebacker with great size, good instincts, and a feel for how to play the position,” Zierlein wrote. “Knight is a fluid athlete with average pursuit speed and short-area burst. He uses his eyes and instincts to diagnose quickly, and he maneuvers around bodies like a running back. He’s adept at slipping blocks and rarely allows blockers to stick and sustain on the second level.

“(Knight is) aware and productive in zone, but could struggle to stay connected in man coverage. He’s not a twitchy mover but knows how to play the game and has a chance to play on all three downs. Knight’s field demeanor and football character should seal the deal as a future starter at inside ‘backer.”

One NFC national scout had a great review for Knight.

“I didn’t find much that I didn’t like about him,” the scout said. “He might get dinged for being a six-year player, but that Alabama game shows you everything you need to see.”

The Rams could dramatically help their defense and take a big step forward on the offensive line. And that’s why this is the perfect trade for the 2025 NFL Draft.