Sean McVay isn't going on injured reserve anytime soon. Despite the Los Angeles Rams head coach becoming a rare coaching NFL injury with his plantar fascia.

McVay claimed he suffered his foot ailment during the dominating 33-19 romp of the Tennessee Titans Sunday. But McVay boldly said Wednesday he plans to be “flying around” per Nate Atkins of The Athletic.

“It’s my left foot. You would never know, though. I’ll be flying around,” McVay said, even running off the podium.

McVay is avoiding IR and will be in action for the highly-anticipated rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles. The same Eagles who've become a thorn on the side of McVay — with three straight victories including the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs last season.

This time the Rams have a new cornerback on deck, who McVay helped explain.

Sean McVay, Rams add incoming CB amid other injury

McVay isn't the only significant injury for the Rams' 2025 campaign.

Veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon broke his clavicle during Sunday's win. Witherspoon is lauded inside the Rams' locker room for his veteran leadership and steady play on the backend.

Los Angeles and general manager Les Snead swiftly addressed Witherspoon's injury by adding one new CB: Tre Brown.

The Rams announced Brown's addition Tuesday, signing him to a one-year deal. Brown is familiar with the Rams — having faced them as a past NFC West foe. The 27-year-old suited up for the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

McVay, though, likes what the new CB brings to the defense.

“Physical. stout at the point of attack. He has good short-space quickness and lateral agilities,” McVay began. “There’s some speed he brings to the perimeter to where he can do some different things and help us on special teams.”

Brown now enters the picture ahead of the huge Week 3 showdown with the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.