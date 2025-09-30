A gruesome knee injury has prematurely ended Tyreek Hill's 2025 campaign, forcing the Miami Dolphins wideout to turn his attention to a long road to recovery ahead. Unfortunately, Hill's knee injury has historically led to volatile results, with Marcus Lattimore and Nick Chubb both suffering similar injuries, yet experiencing contrasting outcomes.

Lattimore and Chubb, two running backs, both suffered the injury in college. Lattimore drew the short end of the stick, as his situation was effectively career-ending, ESPN's Stephania Bell recalled.

“[Marcus Lattimore] was fortunate to not suffer either arterial or nerve damage, but it was still a complex multiple-ligament injury that required months of rehabilitation,” Bell wrote. “Prior to getting hurt, Lattimore was expected to be a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He fell to the fourth round, where the San Francisco 49ers selected him, but he would never play in an NFL game.”

Perhaps Lattimore would not have worked out in the NFL anyway, but now the world will never know. He is instead one of the most forgotten “what ifs” in recent history.

However, Bell recalled that Chubb was slightly more fortunate. Although his injury appeared to be just as bad and required an equally extensive rehab process, Chubb's play appeared unaffected when he returned to the field.

“Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb also dislocated his knee in college,” Bell wrote. “Chubb dislocated his left knee, tearing the MCL, LCL and PCL — three of the four primary stabilizing ligaments of the knee — and sustaining cartilage damage. As devastating as that injury was, Chubb was also fortunate to not suffer any nerve or arterial damage. He underwent reconstructive surgery, rehabbed his knee and returned to play the 2016 season, during which he posted over 1,000 rushing yards for the Bulldogs.”

Bell pointed out that Chubb would suffer another similar injury with the Cleveland Browns in 2023. That injury would be much more devastating, as he has not looked like the same player since.

Tyreek Hill's Dolphins future with knee injury

While Hill will deal with the same factors that Lattimore and Chubb did in their respective recoveries, age is also a factor for the ‘Cheetah.' The veteran wideout will be 32 by the time he returns to the field.

Skeptical fans were already wondering if Hill's best days were behind him before the injury. With the majority of his game reliant on his speed and agility, Hill's remaining career outlook is bleak after suffering one of the worst injuries of the 2025 season.

Hill still has one more year of his current contract with the Dolphins, but it comes with stipulations. Not only does he lose out on over $1 million in roster bonuses for sitting out the rest of the 2025 season, but none of his $36 million annual salary in 2026 is guaranteed, according to Spotrac on Threads.