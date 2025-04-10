After missing the playoffs for the first time under Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins enter the 2025 NFL Draft with their highest pick since 2021. With a few options to go with in the first round, many see the team in play for former LSU star left tackle Will Campbell.

The primary reason behind the Dolphins' potential interest in Campbell is the recent retirement of former All-Pro Terron Armstead. Although the team currently expects 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul to take over at left tackle, Campbell would be “ideal” for Miami if he fell to them at No. 13, according to a recent ESPN article.

“The Dolphins have operated since January as if Armstead won't return, and even Armstead expressed confidence in [Patrick Paul's] readiness,” the article read. “I'm still not sleeping on Miami taking an offensive lineman with its first pick, even with Paul in the fold. Tackle/guard Will Campbell would be an ideal selection if he unexpectedly fell to this spot.”

Campbell initially entered the draft as the consensus top offensive lineman of the class. However, pre-draft measurements raised red flags regarding his short arm length, causing split opinions on whether or not his physical measurements should be a factor.

As the April 24 draft quickly approaches, Campbell is still expected to be a top-10 pick and the first lineman off the board. Assuming he is not available at No. 13, ESPN also has the Dolphins targeting safeties Nick Emmanwori and Malaki Starks.

Dolphins enter 2025 NFL Draft with 10 selections

After making just 15 selections over the past three years, the Dolphins enter the 2025 NFL Draft with 10 picks. Miami ceded much of its recent draft picks in blockbuster trades — namely for Tyreek Hill — but will enter Green Bay with its most draft assets since 2020.

The team has a handful of roster holes to fill. Armstead was not the Dolphins' only offseason loss, as they also suffered the forfeiture of Jevon Holland, Calais Campbell, Anthony Walker Jr., Raheem Mostert and Robert Jones. Holland, who shockingly, signed a three-year, $45.3 million deal with the New York Giants, was easily the team's most crushing departure.

While safety is the team's biggest need, Hunt's departure also opened a void at guard that could cause the team to potentially target another lineman other than Campbell. Miami is also in need of defensive line help, with just three players currently rostered in its front line.