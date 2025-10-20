The Miami Dolphins just got beat down in brutal fashion in Week 7. Facing off against the Cleveland Browns, Miami turned in arguably the worst performance of the season. Their offense was only able to muster six points, and they allowed the struggling Cleveland offense to score 24 points en route to a 31-6 loss.

What did the Dolphins in even more was the penalties they took during the game. One such penalty involved defensive end Jaelan Phillips. Phillips was called for unnecessary roughness during the game when he hit Dillon Gabriel after the latter handed the ball off to a running back.

After the game, it seemed like Phillips had many things to say about the call and the officiating. However, after some thought, the Dolphins pass rusher decided against it, instead choosing to just sneakily diss the officiating.

Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips started to say the penalty against him was BS, but quickly recants as he doesn’t want to get fined. “They made a great call,” he said. https://t.co/yBGz05HKOY pic.twitter.com/PjmFexutAR — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Dolphins got completely destroyed by the Browns on both ends of the ball. On defense, in particular, running back Quinshon Judkins was a man possessed in the game, scoring three rushing touchdowns on the day and getting 84 yards on the ground. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn't have to do too much, completing 13 of his 18 passes for 116 yards. It was a rough showing for a Dolphins defense, giving up 24 points to one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

Somehow, the Dolphins offense was much worse. Tagovailoa turned in his worst performance of the year, completing 12 of his 23 attempts for 100 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. One of those interceptions was his first throw of the second half, which was also returned for a touchdown. It was a brutal game all around that exposed Miami's weaknesses in the worst way possible. Still, no changes will be made yet for the Dolphins with Mike McDaniel, a puzzling move all things considered.