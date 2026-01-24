The Miami Dolphins were one of several teams still searching for a new offensive coordinator. Shortly after finding its new head coach in Jeff Hafley, the organization announced that it is hiring Bobby Slowik as the new OC.

Slowik, who is 38 years old, accepts the role after serving as the Dolphins' senior passing game coordinator last season, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. He was viewed as a top offensive coordinator candidate during this cycle, but will remain in Miami.

The Dolphins' new offensive coordinator first got into coaching in 2011 with the then-Washington Redskins as a defensive assistant. Slowik remained on the defensive side of the ball for the first seven years of his career before accepting an offensive assistant role with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

His first stint as an offensive coordiantor came in 2023 with the Houston Texans, where Bobby Slowik is largely credited for helping develop quarterback CJ Stroud, who won the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year Award. Slowik then took on the senior passing game coordinator position with the Dolphins last season and will now remain in Miami to continue his coaching career.

Bobby Slowik interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for the same role and was viewed as a top candidate around the league. However, he ultimately chose the Dolphins' job over the Eagles. With Slowik hired, Miami seemingly has most of its coaching staff set for the 2026-27 campaign.