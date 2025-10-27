The Miami Dolphins have a quick turnaround after their impressive 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. While the win marked Miami's second of the season, they will host the Baltimore Ravens in just four days on Thursday Night Football.

The Ravens are having an equally poor season as the Dolphins, primarily due to depleted defense and the uncertain health of two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson.

When asked if the Dolphins are preparing to face Jackson or backup Tyler Huntley, head coach Mike McDaniel said the team will gameplan for both but is expecting Jackson to make his return in primetime, via ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

“Safe to say you have to, as a coach, assume the All-Pro is going to play,” McDaniel said. “We know what [Huntley] is capable of. But I think you've got to prepare for the All-Pro so you're not surprised on game day.”

Jackson's injury status has come under scrutiny due to misleading reporting. Initially, the Ravens stated that Jackson was a full participant in Friday's practice leading into a Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears. The report indicated Jackson was set to return. However, the team later altered his status and ultimately ruled him out.

It is unclear if the NFL plans to discipline the Ravens for what head coach Jim Harbaugh called an “honest mistake,” but either way, the Dolphins are expecting Jackson to return after missing four weeks with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 4 against the Chiefs.

Miami's defense will have to face Jackson without cornerback Storm Duck, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Atlanta. The team may also be without safety Ashtyn Davis as he battles a quad injury. However, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick should be good to go, according to McDaniel, setting up an intriguing Thursday Night Football matchup between a couple of two-win teams.