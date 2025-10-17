Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban voiced his support for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa following the quarterback’s recent apology for comments he made after the team’s Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Saban said he was proud of how Tagovailoa handled the situation after initially criticizing teammates for showing up late to player-only meetings.

“Well, I am proud of the way he handled it,” Saban said. “But one of the things that I always try to tell our players is you never criticize another player and in my entire coaching career, you’ve never ever saw me criticize one of our players. I think everybody’s gotta take responsibility for what they control and if you start worrying about things you can’t control that’s going to start affecting things that you can control.”

Saban noted that while he was surprised Tagovailoa made the comments, he appreciated the quarterback’s willingness to acknowledge his mistake and take accountability.

“But if everybody takes responsibility for their own self-determination and do what they can do to make the team better – I was really shocked that Tua did what he did when he threw some guys under the bus and maybe they’re not playing the way they should be playing,” Saban continued. “I’m not taking up for the guys, but you don’t say that about your teammate… I really was proud of the way he came back and sort of took accountability for making a mistake.”

“I'm proud of the way Tua handled that situation but I was really shocked that he did what he did.. You don't say that about your teammates but I was really proud of the way he took accountability for a mistake” ~ Coach Saban #PMSlive pic.twitter.com/zPpMSkyknw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2025

Tua Tagovailoa apologizes after viral comments

Tagovailoa’s original remarks came after Miami’s 29-27 loss to the Chargers in Week 6, which dropped the team to 1-5. The quarterback had expressed frustration about attendance and accountability within the locker room, saying, “We have guys showing up to player-only meetings late. Guys not showing up to player-only meetings.” His comments quickly went viral, prompting debate across the NFL about leadership, frustration, and team culture.

On Wednesday, Tagovailoa addressed the situation publicly during his media availability, apologizing for his remarks and acknowledging the impact they had on the team.

“I've made a mistake and I'm owning up to that right now,” Tagovailoa said, per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. “I've talked to guys on the team about it, talked to the leaders about it, and they know my heart. They know that the intent was right. But no matter the intent … when things get misconstrued or however the media wants to portray it, that leaves a void of silence and a lot of questions for the guys on our team now being 1-5.”

Nick Saban praises Tagovailoa’s accountability ahead of Dolphins’ Week 7 vs. Browns

He added that, as the team’s leader, he needed to better protect the locker room and manage his emotions following losses.

“I've got to look at myself as the leader protecting the team,” Tagovailoa said. “I don't feel like I did that to the best of my abilities. I felt like I let the emotions of the game get to me after the game. And that's something that I can learn from as a leader on this team and what happens in-house should be protected and none of that should have gotten out.”

Tagovailoa’s response and accountability drew praise from Saban, who coached him at Alabama from 2017 to 2019. During their time together, Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2018 and became one of college football’s most efficient quarterbacks under Saban’s guidance.

Saban’s comments highlight the mutual respect between the two, with the longtime Alabama coach emphasizing maturity, growth, and composure — traits he said Tagovailoa demonstrated through his apology.

As Miami looks to rebound in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns (1-5), Tagovailoa’s handling of the situation has become a defining moment in his leadership journey. With the Dolphins struggling to regain footing under head coach Mike McDaniel, the quarterback’s accountability could prove crucial in helping restore unity and focus within the team moving forward.

Kickoff between the Dolphins and Browns is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 19, at 1 p.m. ET.