The Miami Dolphins are hopeful that their 2025 season will be much better than 2024. Miami's 2024 campaign was compromised from the very beginning after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion injury during Week 2 of the regular season. The Dolphins made a valiant effort to persevere without Tagovailoa, but his early-season absence doomed their season.

Now the Dolphins are attempting to rebuild their roster and make another push for the playoffs during the 2025 season.

They are off to a solid start, adding multiple players during the first week plus of NFL free agency.

The Dolphins reinforced the offensive line by adding guard James Daniels. They also added Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the Titans and added several other depth players on both sides of the football. In short, the Dolphins used NFL free agency for exactly what it is there for — filling holes before the draft.

But who will the Dolphins end up targeting during the 2025 NFL Draft?

Below we will explore who the Dolphins may select in the 2025 NFL Draft according to a mock draft from the PFN simulator.

S Nick Emmanwori – South Carolina – 13th overall pick

Emmanwori is exactly the type of player Miami needs in their secondary.

The South Carolina product is a physical specimen with the combination of size, speed, and athleticism that makes most scouts drool. Emmanwori has shown the ability to play everywhere: over the top, inside the box, and shadowing receivers and tight ends in one-on-one coverage.

Emmanwori was a playmaker during his final season with the Gamecocks. He started in all 13 games in 2024, logging three tackles for loss, two passes defensed, and four interceptions. Those of those ended up becoming pick sixes.

The Dolphins parted ways with Jevon Holland, though he'd tell you they simply stopped using him last season. Miami has done almost nothing to backfill his position. They did add former Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, but it would be a big projection to assume he'll be an unquestioned starter. They also added Ashtyn Davis during free agency.

EDGE Landon Jackson – Arkansas – 48th overall pick

Jackson is an impressive physical specimen who has a great motor.

He may not have the bend to become a natural pass rusher in a 4-3 scheme, but many scouts agree he could play defensive end in a 3-4 defense. This is exactly what the Dolphins need on their defensive line.

Miami has almost no players on its defensive line, with Zach Sieler the only reliable player. That makes picking multiple players like Jackson a must for the Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein gave Jackson a pro comparison to Buccaneers' defender Logan Hall. I imagine the Dolphins would be pleased if Jackson turned into that caliber of player.

LB Chris Paul Jr. – Ole Miss – 98th overall pick

If the Dolphins did draft Paul Jr., they would likely use him as an off-ball linebacker.

Paul Jr. would provide the most value in run defense. He displays all of the skills that scouts like to see from linebackers when defending the run. However, he is nothing to write home about for his coverage.

The Dolphins already re-signed Tyrel Dodson and brought in K.J. Britt and Willie Gay Jr. as depth at off-ball linebacker.

As a result, Chris Paul Jr. would face an uphill battle to make the final roster. He would likely be destined for the practice squad.

T Hollin Pierce – Rutgers – 116th overall pick

The Dolphins take another shot at an offensive tackle with Hollin Pierce.

Pierce has the length and size that NFL teams like for their offensive tackles. He is a very disciplined tackle. In fact, he only committed four penalties during his collegiate career (where he played 3,100 snaps) according to Pro Football Focus.

While he has nice height and length, his athletic measurables from the NFL Combine do not inspire confidence.

Pierce would battle with Patrick Paul and former Bears tackle Larry Borom for a spot on the final roster.

DT Jordan Phillips – Maryland – 132nd overall pick

The rookie out of Maryland is a powerful nose tackle who boasts plenty of intangibles that coaches love to see.

He has almost no pass-rush production to speak of, so he'll have to earn a roster spot solely based on stuffing the run.

The Dolphins are desperate, so there's a chance he makes the final roster. But Phillips does not project as a productive NFL player.

LB Demetrius Knight Jr. – South Carolina – 150th overall pick

Knight Jr. is a great athlete and instinctive linebacker.

He boasts solid size, speed, and instincts and comes into the NFL with solid production both at Georgia Tech and one season at South Carolina.

Knight Jr. has the ability to become an every-down player in the NFL with the right team. Some scouts even believe he has a brighter future than Chris Paul Jr, despite the Dolphins picking him 50 picks later.

Fun fact: he is cousins with former NFL player DeAngelo Hall, and a distant cousin of both Gladys Knight and Aretha Franklin.

DT J.J. Pegues – Ole Miss – 155th overall pick

Pegues has the potential to become a reliable defensive lineman, but concerns over his motor make it difficult to project how successful he'll be in the NFL.

One strength that may attract the Dolphins to Pegues is his ability to play at multiple positions on the defensive line.

Considering Miami's desperate situation with their d-line, a fifth-round flier on a player like Pegues is a perfectly logical move.