The Miami Dolphins have plenty of work to do during the 2025 NFL offseason. Miami only won eight games during the 2024 season, due in large part to Tua Tagovailoa's concussion that derailed the first half of the year. Now the Dolphins must transition into offseason mode and add pieces to improve the roster. The Dolphins agreed to keep on defensive player on Wednesday.

The Dolphins have re-signed linebacker Tyrel Dodson to a two-year contract extension worth $8.25 million per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Miami claimed Dodson off waivers during the 2024 season after he was released by Seattle. Dodson's best season of his career came in 2023 with the Bills, where he racked up 74 total tackles, two-and-a-half sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Dodson was able to parlay that into a brief stint with the Seahawks, though they gave up on him after nine games.

Thankfully, Dodson has a new home in Miami. He made an immediate impact in 2024, logging 36 total tackles in eight games played.

Now Dodson is set to become a starter for the Dolphins during the 2025 NFL season. Both Anthony Walker Jr. and Duke Riley are currently free agents, which sets up Dodson to start next to Jordyn Brooks.

Dolphins make handful of additions during first days of NFL free agency

The Dolphins added several players during the first two days of NFL free agency.

Miami addressed their defensive secondary and offensive line with multiple additions this week. The Dolphins added guard James Daniels on a three-year contract worth $24 million per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. They also added former Bears tackle Larry Borom.

Both of these moves address key areas concern on Miami's offensive line. Both Liam Eichenberg and Robert Jones entered free agency, so adding Daniels gives Miami one guaranteed starter. Adding Borom is a nice depth move at tackle, which could become a problem if Terron Armstead or Austin Jackson go down with injuries again.

The Dolphins also invested in backup quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson may not be the best backup in the league, but he is an upgrade over the players filling in for Tagovailoa last fall.

Miami also took a few swings at safety shortly after losing Jevon Holland to the Giants. The Dolphins brought in both Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis on one-year contracts. They should compete for a starting spot in training camp, barring other additions at the position.

Finally, the Dolphins gave Tua a new weapon in WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Miami gave him a two-year contract worth $6.5 million after a career year in Tennessee.

NFL free agency is just getting started so Dolphins fans should keep their eyes peeled for more moves over the next few weeks.