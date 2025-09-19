The Miami Dolphins are now 0-3 to begin the 2025 NFL season. The Dolphins lost to the Buffalo Bills, 31-21, on Thursday night in a rather surprising, hard-fought effort by Miami. Still, the Dolphins are trending in the wrong direction and are struggling to find ways to have success early on.

Mike McDaniel's name has already been tossed around in hot-seat conversations, although it might be a tad early for the Dolphins to make that move. Moreover, there are some trade candidates on the roster, especially if they don't turn things around.

Dan Graziano of ESPN revealed some players who could garner interest on the trade block, and while Tyreek Hill is an obvious one in Miami, linebacker Jaelan Phillips is another potential option.

“Another 2021 first-round pick playing out his fifth-year option with no deal beyond 2025, Phillips could be a very interesting target for pass rush-needy teams if the Dolphins fall out of contention and decide they aren't going to keep him long term,” Graziano wrote. “He has had trouble staying healthy, but he's healthy right now, and a prorated portion of his $13.251 million salary wouldn't be too onerous in a league in which everyone's always looking for edge rushers.”

Phillips, the former first-rounder, was dealing with an injury in camp but has managed to play in all three games, recording four solo tackles this year.

Dolphins moving pieces could make sense

Moreover, at this rate, things don't look very promising for Miami. If the losses continue, trading away players for picks or to free up salary could make sense, and Graziano named them as one team that could look to subtract.

“We've kind of been over them already and even listed a couple of players who could potentially be trade options if the Dolphins don't turn their season around. Again, the disclaimer applies that it's only Week 3 and things can absolutely change. But because of the low outside expectations people have had for the Dolphins since the preseason, this is a roster that other teams have been eyeing for a while,” Graziano wrote.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins reportedly do not plan on trading Hill, but as the trade deadline approaches, calls could pick up, and moving him could make sense. Moving on from Phillips also could be worthwhile for the Dolphins, especially with teams always trying to add pass-rushing help.

In Week 4, the Dolphins face the New York Jets and then the Carolina Panthers, and if they are still winless by then, it wouldn't be surprising to see a flurry of changes being made.