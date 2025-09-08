The Minnesota Vikings have a date with the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 1, but they may be without one of their key offensive lineman. Christian Darrisaw is continuing his recovery from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee that he suffered last season. He participated fully in the last practice for the Vikings, but the team may still be trying to play it safe with him, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“I would expect the team to exercise caution with his murky status. Not saying he's not going to play, but it's Week 1. If he's not perfect, if he's not truly ready, I would not be surprised if they hold him out and roll with him Week 2,” Rapoport said.

From @GMFB: #Raiders TE Brock Bowers wanted to go back in the game after a knee injury; #Bucs are targeting Week 5 for Chris Godwin; and #Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw's status is murky for tonight. pic.twitter.com/7Z4elmgg6k — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2025

Darrisaw is listed as questionable for the game, so it could truly end up being a game-time decision on whether he plays. Nonetheless, head coach Kevin O'Connell is pleased with what he's seen from Darrisaw as he tries to put himself in position to play.

“We'll be able to have that conversation and figure out if he's going to go or not this week,” O'Connell said. “If it's not this week, I know he's getting really, really close.”

Darrisaw also spoke days ago about working back from injury.

Article Continues Below

“I've got to have confidence in myself mentally [and] physically,” Darrisaw said. “I know I've got to be there all the way. You don't want to put yourself in a worse position, where you are kind of half-stepping. When I have that confidence and know that I'm ready to rock, I'll be out there for sure.”

Vikings have injuries going into Week 1 matchup

Outside of Darrisaw, Harrison Smith will not be available in Week 1, and he was downgraded to out a day before the game. Smith has only practiced once since Aug. 11, and he's been dealing with an illness that hasn't allowed him to hit the field. He is progressing through the illness, which is good news for the Vikings and their defense. As of now, they will likely use Theo Jackson as the starting safety while Smith is sidelined.

The Vikings' defense was one of the best in the league last season, but they have lost a few key pieces since then. They should still be able to cause havoc, and it will be interesting to see how they look this season.