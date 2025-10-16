The quarterback situation for the Minnesota Vikings has been up in the air leading up to the Week 7 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. With both JJ McCarthy and Carson Wentz dealing with injuries, it appears the club knows who will be the starter on Sunday.

Reports indicate that Wentz, who is 32 years old, is expected to start for the Vikings despite dealing with a hip issue, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. It will be a potential revenge game for the 10-year pro.

“The current expectation is that Carson Wentz will start at QB this week for the Vikings against the Eagles, sources tell CBS Sports. JJ McCarthy (ankle) has now returned to practice for Minnesota, but Wentz is in line to start Sunday vs. his former team.”

McCarthy has been limited in the Vikings' practice throughout the week leading up to the Eagles game. It's a good sign for his eventual return. However, Minnesota seemingly wants to give him at least one more week before placing him back in the starting lineup.

With that, Carson Wentz will get his fourth start of the season. In the three games he has played so far, the Vikings own a 2-1 record and are firmly in the race in the NFC North. Wentz has recorded 759 passing yards and five touchdowns while completing 69.0% of his pass attempts. He's also thrown two interceptions.

This will be the second time in Wentz's career that he will face off against the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He'll have a chance to help the Vikings advance to a 4-2 record on Sunday.