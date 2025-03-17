With the Minnesota Vikings giving their offensive line a true overhaul in free agency, they made another move with a former first-round pick to continue their aggressive 2025 NFL offseason, per Tom Pelissero on X.

“The Vikings are releasing veteran center Garrett Bradbury with a post-June 1 designation, per me and Ian Rapoport,” Pelissero wrote. “After trying to trade him, Minnesota now officially moves on from Bradbury, their former first-round pick.”

As the 18th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Bradbury has been a staple for the Vikings for six seasons.

However, once the Vikings signed center Ryan Kelly in free agency, the likelihood of Bradbury returning in 2025 seemed small.

Not only did it seem that way, but the Vikings were openly trying to trade Bradbury. And since they couldn't find a trade partner for the 29-year-old center, they had to release him.

After releasing Bradbury, what does Minnesota's offensive line look like in 2025?

Vikings set to debut almost entirely new OL in 2025

Going into 2025, the Vikings' offensive line has been almost entirely flipped.

Following a similar offseason strategy as their NFC North opponents — the Chicago Bears — the Vikings are focusing primarily on the trenches.

With JJ McCarthy possibly stepping into the 2025 season as the presumed starter, keeping him healthy after his season-ending injury in 2024 forced the Vikings to bring Sam Darnold in.

Thankfully for Minnesota, Darnold played incredibly well, leading the Vikings to the playoffs.

However, Darnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks and Daniel Jones signed with the Indianapolis Colts, leaving McCarthy as the only remaining option on the roster.

Looking at the offensive line in 2024 compared to 2025, McCarthy could remain untouched throughout most of the season.

Vikings 2024 offensive line

LT: Cam Robinson/Christian Darrisaw

Cam Robinson/Christian Darrisaw LG: Blake Brandel

Blake Brandel C: Garrett Bradbury

Garrett Bradbury RG: Dalton Risner

Dalton Risner RT: Brian O'Neill

Now, here's Minnesota's protection in 2025.

Vikings 2025 offensive line

LT: Christian Darrisaw

Christian Darrisaw LG: Blake Brandel

Blake Brandel C: Ryan Kelly

Ryan Kelly RG: Will Fries

Will Fries RT: Brian O'Neill

With Blake Brandel and Brian O'Neill as the only two starters from 2024 returning in 2025, it'll be interesting to see how well the offensive line meshes.

But, Christian Darrisaw only played in seven games, missing most of the season in 2024 after getting knee surgery to repair his ACL and MCL.

So, with Darrisaw back, the Vikings' offensive line could look really mean, even after losing Garrett Bradbury in the 2025 NFL offseason.