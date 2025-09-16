ESPN insider Adam Schefter dismissed speculation surrounding Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy’s injury status, making clear the rookie is sidelined with a legitimate setback rather than performance-related concerns.

On the latest episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, Schefter addressed the theory circulating online that Minnesota’s decision to sideline McCarthy was linked to his struggles on the field instead of an actual injury.

“It is BS, he has a high ankle sprain. He came in yesterday, he was sore on Sunday night. I actually got the call early Monday morning that JJ McCarthy had an ankle issue. When I was on the show with you guys on Monday and I was saying, ‘Oh, we got bad news coming, we got bad news coming,’ I knew at that moment I was working on Jaylon Johnson, JJ McCarthy, and I mentioned Jayden Daniels to you on the show,” Schefter said.

JJ McCarthy out with ankle sprain as Vikings turn to Carson Wentz

McCarthy, drafted 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, led the Vikings to a comeback win over the Chicago Bears in Week 1 but faltered in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards with two interceptions in Minnesota’s 22-6 loss, failing to throw a touchdown as the team dropped to 1-1.

According to Schefter, McCarthy’s injury is expected to keep him out two to four weeks.

“I’m told it’s a high ankle sprain for JJ McCarthy. It’s two to four weeks and if you look at the schedule, I think you can get a hint and glean some insight about when we potentially could see JJ McCarthy back. This week they have Cincinnati at home – he’s not going to play. It’ll be Carson Wentz,” Schefter said.

If Wentz starts in Week 3 against the Bengals, he will make history as the first quarterback to start for six different franchises in six consecutive seasons. Minnesota will face a Cincinnati team also adjusting under center, as star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury requiring surgery and is expected to miss at least three months. Burrow sustained the injury in the Bengals’ Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving the franchise without its top signal-caller for the foreseeable future.

Adam Schefter points to Week 7 vs. Eagles as potential return for McCarthy

Schefter further outlined the potential timeline for McCarthy’s return, noting the team’s upcoming overseas schedule.

“After that, the Vikings travel to Dublin to play the Pittsburgh Steelers overseas. And the week after that, they play in London against the Cleveland Browns and then they have a bye. So, if you’re JJ McCarthy and you have a high ankle sprain and you’re going on a bye – my first question is, is he going to even make the trip over there? Or are they going to leave him home with his new baby, rehabbing his high ankle sprain so that he can be ready after the bye when they play a home game on October 19 against the Philadelphia Eagles?” Schefter said.

The Vikings enter Week 3 balancing both injury concerns and heightened expectations. With McCarthy sidelined and Burrow unavailable for Cincinnati, Wentz’s start will draw added attention as Minnesota looks to stabilize its offense until the rookie quarterback returns.

The Vikings’ Week 3 matchup against the Bengals is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.