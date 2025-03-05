The Seattle Seahawks will be a drastically different team in 2025. After entering the offseason millions of dollars over the salary cap, the Seahawks made a flurry of moves to create cap space. And the team kept on cutting. The Seahawks released veteran wideout Tyler Lockett on Wednesday and Seattle now has $32.5 million in cap space to work with. But standout receiver DK Metcalf requested a trade shortly after Lockett's release, leaving the Seahawks thin on talent.

While he’s been a bit inconsistent game-to-game, Metcalf can still be a force on the football field. Entering his age-27 season, the gifted receiver should be hitting his prime. And he’s sure to draw a good deal of interest on the trade market.

Previously, we ranked the four best trade destinations for Metcalf, which included the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys, the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders. Here we’ll examine some additional landing spots that could be ideal fits for the two-time Pro Bowler.

The Seahawks should work out a trade with the Buffalo Bills

While Josh Allen won the MVP after losing top targets Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis last offseason, it’s clear the Bills need to add a WR1. Yes, Allen is talented enough to carry a receiver group lacking a true alpha. But for the team to finally make it over the Kansas City Chiefs roadblock and reach the Super Bowl, they need to add a dynamic playmaker on offense.

Metcalf is a physical receiver who could provide the potent red zone weapon the team has been lacking (other than Allen). Metcalf would be awfully tough for opposing defenses to stop near the end zone or in short yardage situations.

And no offense intended to Geno Smith, who’s undergone a remarkable late career resurgence in Seattle, but Allen would undoubtedly be an upgrade at quarterback for Metcalf. It’s possible the Bills unlock potential we’ve yet to see from the gifted wideout.

The Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh’s return to the NFL was a success as he left Michigan to take over the Chargers and immediately led the team to an 11-6 regular season record and a playoff appearance. The Chargers have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. Now the team needs to provide him with some offensive firepower.

Los Angeles was the league’s 19th-ranked passing offense in 2024, averaging just 213.5 passing yards per game. With a talent like Herbert under center, that needs to improve. While second-round draft pick Ladd McConkey had an exceptional rookie season, he needs a running mate.

McConkey isn’t meant to be a team’s WR1. But pairing him with Metcalf could produce a powerful combination for LA’s other football team. Plus, the Chargers have $65.3 million of cap space to work with this offseason, so they have the cash to pull off an extension.

The Pittsburgh Steelers

For this final potential trade destination, we could have gone with the Broncos, who would benefit by adding a receiving option alongside Courtland Sutton. The Rams could also be an option now that they’ve decided to retain Matthew Stafford. Bringing the 37-year-old veteran back is a clear indication the Rams are in win-now mode and they’ll need a wideout to pair with Puka Nacua after deciding to move on from Cooper Kupp.

But we’ll give the Steelers the nod here. Pittsburgh has some serious question marks entering the 2025 season. First and foremost, the team needs to figure out its quarterback situation. Still, whether they move forward with Justin Fields, look to the draft for a passer or add a veteran via free agency, the Steelers need to improve their WR room. And Metcalf is an obvious choice.

Pittsburgh had the sixth-worst passing offense in the NFL last season, averaging under 200 yards per game. Volatile wideout George Pickens was the team’s top receiver with 59 catches for 900 yards and just three touchdowns. Tight end Pat Freiermuth was the second-leading pass catcher. Adding Metcalf would provide the team with an immediate boost. And he possesses the Steelers’ brand of hard-nosed, physical play. With nearly $60 million in salary cap space, Pittsburgh could make an extension work for the veteran wideout.