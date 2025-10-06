Running back Rhamondre Stevenson refused to get beaten up by an early fumble as he helped the New England Patriots upset the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Kicker Andy Borregales made the game-winning field goal for the Patriots from 52 yards, and Stevenson who kept them afloat in the second half with two touchdowns. They improved to 3-2.

The 27-year-old Stevenson lost the ball early in the first period. But instead of sulking, he said he stayed focused and heeded the call of his coaches.

“I just got to keep going. I knew my team needed me to make some more plays, you know. It (fumble) happened early in the game, I just know how to keep my head down and make a play for my team,” said Stevenson in the postgame interview.

“They (coaches) told me I was going to make a play to help us win this game.”

Quarterback Drake Maye also lauded Stevenson and wide receiver Stefon Diggs for helping carry their offense against the Bills, who absorbed their first loss.

“What a team win, man. These guys right here really balled out,” said Maye, who went 22-of-30 for 273 yards. “It felt good.”

Stevenson, a former MVP of the Cotton Bowl Classic, had seven carries for 14 yards, while TreVeyon Henderson and Antonio Gibson combined for 12 rushes for 45 yards.

Diggs had 10 receptions for 146 yards in his first return to Buffalo since being traded to the Houston Texans last season. He signed a three-year deal worth $63.5 million with the Patriots in March.