The New England Patriots are rolling, the NFL Playoffs are alive, and Super Bowl talk is getting louder by the week. Drake Maye and the Patriots just handled the Houston Texans, pushed another step closer to February, and reignited belief across the fan base. Still, not everyone is convinced this run is complete. On the Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons raised a familiar concern.

The concern wasn’t talent. Coaching wasn’t the issue either. The real question was whether this Patriots team truly feels ready right now.

Simmons framed his doubt through memory and instinct. “As you watch them is it like holy s—t this is a team that belongs in the Super Bowl,” Simmons said. “Because to me we had this in Parcells last season. The ‘96 team. Which just felt like a year from now it was going to be an awesome team and then they made the Super Bowl and it was like, alright I guess we’re ready. That’s kind of how I feel about this team.”

A Patriots rise that still feels unfinished

Article Continues Below

This Patriots turnaround has been startling. In one season, a 4–13 record turned into a 13–4 surge. That kind of leap doesn’t happen by accident. It reflects growth, structure, and belief. The Texans felt that surge firsthand in the NFL Playoffs. At the same time, it raises the question Simmons keeps circling. Is this a finished product, or the beginning of something bigger?

For now, the opportunity is real. One more win sends the Patriots back to the Super Bowl. Standing in the way is a Broncos team starting backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. On paper, it looks favorable. In January, games rarely are. Pressure tightens. Execution decides everything.

There’s also history waiting. The Patriots last won it all in 2019, beating the Los Angeles Rams 13–3. Because of that, a rematch is possible if the Rams clear the NFC Championship. Symmetry is tempting. Reality, however, is harsher.

In the end, Simmons said what many are thinking but few want to voice. Are the Patriots early, or exactly on time? Under playoff lights, they’ll decide that themselves.