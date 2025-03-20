With over $80 million remaining in 2025 cap space, the New England Patriots can still make some significant signings in free agency. And as a team needing receiver talent, Stefon Diggs could join the Patriots, giving Drake Maye a reliable down-field target. Diggs even visited with the Patriots, making this pairing a future possibility. However, considering his knowledge of the game as an 11-year veteran, ex-Bengals receiver Chad Johnson sent a strongly worded plea to the Patriots on X, urging them to sign Stefon Diggs.

“Stefon Diggs visiting [the Patriots],” Johnson wrote. “One leg or two legs, f**k it no legs it all he’s gonna be open when given said opportunities, would be a superb locker room presence for the young QB & WR’s.”

Now, Johnson — who spent 10 years with the Cincinnati Bengals and his last season with the Patriots — has one of the most recognizable names of players who played in the early 2000s.

And as a receiver who eclipsed 10,000 receiving yards throughout his career, it's safe to say he “knows ball,” as the kids say.

In fact, Johnson is a Madden ratings adjuster. The role allows him to adjust players' ratings based on what he sees.

It's a role that could've been given to him for his entertainment factor — which is fair — but Johnson is no novice when evaluating talent.

Chad Johnson: The new Madden Ratings Adjuster

And when that talent regards receiving, Johnson should be even more well-versed in the topic, given his decade of service as an NFL receiver.

Now, his ties with New England aren't too extensive, as he only played with them for one season. It was also his last season, a campaign that accomplished the following:

15 receptions

276 receiving yards

1 receiving TD

So, his attachment to the Patriots isn't all that.

But, if they were paying attention to his social media, there's a chance they became even more interested in the 31-year-old receiver.

Diggs is coming off an ACL tear suffered in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, making the 2025 season a strong test for what's next for the aging veteran.

Since Diggs' All-Pro year in 2020, it's been a slight decline for the former fifth-round pick out of Maryland.

However, given the limited number of weapons for the Patriots — even after signing Mack Hollins — they could use all of the help they can get. And with Chad Johnson's blessings, Stefon Diggs could be a great addition to the Patriots' roster and locker room.