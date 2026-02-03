Former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter is making a bold statement after it was revealed that former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn't making this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Carter is teasing that changes are coming to how the HOF conducts business moving forward.

“You can believe that we are currently making changes and you can believe on next Thursday, Thursday evening at the honors, the Hall of Fame will be making a statement and it will be very different than statements we made before,” Carter said on The Fully Loaded Podcast.

Some media members have reacted negatively when it was announced Belichick didn't make the cut. Carter also addressed that.

“When I heard Stephen A. Smith talk about boycotting the hall, not going to the hall. I hope their money gets messed up. Like I hope the museum goes down. Like no. But when people start and they have a voice like that. And now that becomes the opposition, something has to be done,” Carter added.

It was also announced Tuesday that Patriots owner Robert Kraft wouldn't be getting into the Hall of Fame this year.

Bill Belichick is getting a lot of support after missing out on Hall of Fame

Belichick won six Super Bowls as head coach of the Patriots. He won all those titles with Tom Brady as his quarterback. Belichick also spent time as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

The head coach's time with the Patriots didn't end smoothly. He struggled with the franchise after Brady left to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is also speculation about Belichick's relationship with Kraft.

“Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick's record and body of work speak for themselves,” Patriots owner Kraft said in a statement, per ESPN.

“As head coach of the New England Patriots for more than two decades, he set the standard for on-field excellence, preparation, and sustained success in the free agency and salary cap era of the National Football League. He is the greatest coach of all time and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.”

Belichick now coaches at the college level at North Carolina. He finished his first season in 2025 with the Tar Heels, with a 4-8 overall record.