Donnie Wahlberg might be daring to dream again, TMZ reports. The longtime New England Patriots fan says rookie quarterback Drake Maye has him rethinking his February schedule after the team’s recent surge.

In a chat with TMZ Sports in New York on Tuesday, Wahlberg admitted the young quarterback and the Patriots’ improving defense have him believing a championship run isn’t as far-fetched as it once seemed.

FIRST PLACE PATRIOTS 👆@DonnieWahlberg is all smiles talking about his #NEPats pic.twitter.com/A9iyUhYzKM — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I didn’t know that it was possible a few weeks ago,” Wahlberg said. “But it could be!”

The Blue Bloods star pointed to Maye, Christian Gonzalez, and Marcus Jones as key players fueling his optimism. He also gave credit to head coach Mike Vrabel for restoring the team’s toughness and discipline. Wahlberg’s loyalty to New England runs deep, and with the Patriots showing flashes of the grit that once defined their dynasty years, he’s ready to believe again.

Donnie brings Boston to Hollywood

Article Continues Below

Off the field, Wahlberg’s newest project keeps him connected to his roots in a different way. The actor is starring in Boston Blue, a spinoff of his hit CBS series Blue Bloods, where he continues his role as Danny Reagan. This time, the NYPD detective finds himself navigating Boston after a family tragedy, a storyline that mirrors Wahlberg’s real-life ties to the city.

“I loved New York for 14 years working there. I loved it so much. But I would never root for any of the New York teams,” Wahlberg said. “I’ve never stopped being a Boston fan. Still die hard, still loyal to the end.”

The series, which premieres Friday, marks a meaningful moment for the New Kids on the Block member. For Wahlberg, it’s more than just another acting gig. “To be able to carry on the character of Danny Reagan is a tremendously exciting opportunity with a ton of responsibility and pressure,” he said.

Whether it’s the Patriots chasing another Super Bowl or Wahlberg returning to Boston on screen, the actor’s love for his hometown continues to shine through.