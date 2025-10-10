For now, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is trying to get the best out of QB Drake Maye. As a result, he is not interested in answering questions about his future with the organization, per the New England Sports Fellow.

When asked about that, McDaniels said with a smile that the thought of going elsewhere isn't on his radar and mentioned his family.

“I love living in New England….I try to focus on now. Really enjoying coaching for Mike….It would be surprising if I moved my kids out of Westwood.”

#Patriots OC Josh McDaniels on potentially coaching Drake Maye for the rest of his career: "I love living in New England….I just try to focus on now. Really enjoying coaching for Mike….It would be surprising if I moved my kids out of Westwood." (🎥: @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/rqnBjFoWft — New England Sports Fellow (@NESportsFellow) October 10, 2025

Over 18 seasons, McDaniels has been associated with the Patriots. He has done so in three different stints. From 2001 to 2008, he wore four different hats over the course of seven years. He was a personal assistant, defensive assistant, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator. From 2012 to 2021, McDaniels was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Now he is primarily the offensive coordinator. Along the way, McDaniels went on to win six Super Bowls alongside Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. In 2007, McDaniels helped lead New England to a 16-0 regular season before they endured the heartbreaking loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

Article Continues Below

It was also his halftime speech in 2019 that helped lead them to victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Josh McDaniels knows how to get the best out of the Patriots' QBs .

Indeed, McDaniels has found a way to get his QBs. Obviously, he can be given credit for helping to produce Tom Brady into what he became.

Furthermore, it was McDaniels who helped turn Mac Jones into a prominent QB. At this point, Drake Maye is being considered as a QB with potential under the guidance of McDaniels.

He achieves this by getting them to think quickly on their feet, making decisions, and providing pre-snap information promptly.