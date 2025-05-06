The 2025 NFL Draft is done, and the dust is finally settling as rookie camps begin in early May. Excitement is brewing for all 32 teams in the league, however, it appears that numerous ESPN analysts have come up with a consensus about the New England Patriots' group of rookies.

17 NFL experts for the network were tasked with naming which team, or teams, they believe have the best rookie class. Of the 17 experts, eight picked the Patriots. Many believe the organization absolutely nailed the draft after selecting Will Campbell and TreVeyon Henderson in the first two rounds. Additionally, the late-round selections of Jared Wilson and Kyle Williams won the ESPN analysts over.

ESPN's draft analyst Matt Miller seemed over the moon with the Patriots' decision-making in the NFL Draft. Here's what he had to say about New England's rookie class.

[The Patriots] had a theme throughout the draft and aimed to add speed for new coach Mike Vrabel. That was accomplished — even Campbell and Jared Wilson were among the most agile offensive linemen. TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams will both increase the team's big-play ability on offense.”

New England acquired 11 rookies in the NFL Draft, four of whom were selected within the Top 95. The Patriots prioritized the offense with their first four picks, adding two offensive linemen, a running back, and a wide receiver to the roster. With a young quarterback in Drake Maye viewed as the long-term option, the front office ensured to surround him with protection and weapons this offseason.

In rounds four through seven, the Patriots focused on adding depth to the defensive side of the ball, utilizing five of their seven picks in those rounds on defenders. New England also potentially found its new starting kicker in the draft after selecting Arizona Wildcats kicker Andres Borregales in the sixth round.

Expectations are high for the Patriots next season as the franchise aims to get back to playoff contention for the first time since the 2021-22 season. After adding numerous players through free agency and the draft, the organization hopes that new head coach Mike Vrabel can lead the way to success.