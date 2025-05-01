The 2025 NFL Draft was a home run for the New England Patriots… or that's at leats what Mina Kimes believes. They drafted for true positional needs and made an effort to build around quarterback Drake Maye.

For instance, the Patriots drafted Will Campbell, an offensive tackle from LSU. The latter was an All-American and one of the best in the country.

They also secured TreyVeon Henderson in the second round, along with Kyle Williams in the third. As a result, Kimes elaborated on why the draft was so successful.

“I absolutely love what the Patriots did, I just feel like the Patriots knocked this one out of the park,” Kimes said. “I think it was a really, really great draft class for them.”

She retweeted that ESPN tweet, and added that New England “Stabilized the OL and added two home run hitters on offense. Easily a top 3 draft for me.”

Luckily, the Patriots had a ton of draft capital. They also had positional needs, which they were able to fill. Henderson was a standout running back at Ohio State.

Meanwhile, Williams was a star with Washington State.

Kimes sees New England rounding out the offense for Maye.

Mina Kimes sees an A+ for the Patriots draft

Landing the array of offensive players the Patriots did is extremely impressive. However, it becomes more evident that the team is sold as Maye being the franchise quarterback.

He had an impressive rookie season, considering the lack of offensive weapons.

Although two of the weapons are rookies, Maye will be entering his sophomore season. He has a familiarity with the offense. Also, head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear that he loves the former North Carolina quarterback.

Either way, New England has a chance to be a fun, exciting, yet successful team. The offensive core of Maye, Campbell, Henderson, and Williams can make some serious noise.

Kimes's point is a major point, and one that plenty around the league think.

At the end of the day, the upcoming season will be indicative of whether the success will transpire. The young players might be ready for the challenge, and Kimes' point might come to fruition.

The 2025 NFL Draft was a slam dunk for the Patriots.