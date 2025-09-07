Will Campbell has been dealing with an ankle injury late in the offseason, but it is not expected to affect his debut status. The New England Patriots are expected to have their prized rookie in the lineup in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots have been cautious with Campbell throughout the preseason, who appears to have recovered enough to take the field on Sunday. Campbell, who reportedly said he is willing to “die” on the field, is listed as questionable, but is “expected” to play, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“When the Patriots drafted Will Campbell fourth overall, he said he was ready to fight and die to protect Drake Maye,” Pelissero said. “He's questionable today, with an ankle [injury], but you know that's not going to stop him. I'm told he is expected to make his debut.”

Live from rainy Foxborough on @NFLGameDay with the latest on Will Campbell, Ashton Jeanty and the #Patriots’ running back situation. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nLCojZSU8N — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 7, 2025

Pelissero added that the Patriots plan to use all three of their running backs somewhat equally in Week 1. With the weather in Foxborough projected to be rainy for most of the game, both teams will likely implement run-heavy attacks to begin the 2025 season.

The Patriots desperately need Campbell to take the field to avoid creating a massive gap up front. New England will already be without guard Layden Robinson, who started 11 games in 2024. Robinson begins the season on injured reserve, forcing third-round rookie Jared Wilson into the starting lineup.

Patriots begin 2025 season in Week 1 against Raiders

Coming off a disastrous 2024 campaign, the Patriots are in dire need of a Week 1 win over the Raiders to begin the new season on the right foot. New England completely shifted gears in the offseason and will begin the Mike Vrabel era on Sunday.

The Raiders were equally as poor in 2024, with both teams coming off 4-13 seasons. Las Vegas also endured a coaching change in the offseason, going from Antonio Pierce to luring Pete Carroll out of retirement.

With so much unknown about both teams, neither team seems to have the early upper hand on the other. The Patriots are closing as 2.5-point favorites, suggesting the game will be a close, back-and-forth affair.