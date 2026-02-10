New England Patriots' rookie left tackle Will Campbell seemingly struggled throughout the postseason. Opposing defenses took advantage of his lack of experience, which ultimately played a key part in the team suffering a 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX.

Many have questioned whether or not the Patriots should consider changing Campbell's position to guard, or possibly center, as his short arms were a criticism when he was initially drafted No. 4 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, head coach Mike Vrabel doesn't seem to think a position change is necessary for the prospect offensive lineman, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

“He is 22 years old,” said Vrabel about Campbell. “He's our left tackle… we're not moving him to guard or center or tight end or anywhere else. I don't know what else to tell you.”

It is not uncommon for rookie offensive linemen to struggle early in their careers in the NFL. Developing Will Campbell is key to his longterm success. Considering the Patriots used a high-value draft pick on the former LSU Tiger, Mike Vrabel and the coaching staff are likely to dedicate time to help Campbell improve his game.

Campbell played 13 games for the Patriots in the regular season, as he suffered a knee injury that sent him to the IR for several weeks. Will Campbell revealed that the injury was a torn ligament, but he managed to play through the injury in the playoffs. He finished the regular season with a 72.6% overall PFF grade. The rookie left tackle owned a 76.1% pass blocking grade and a 67.7% run blocking grade as well.