After the New England Patriots drafted their 2025 class, there will no doubt be expectations for a vast improvement this season under second-year quarterback Drake Maye and new head coach Mike Vrabel. Also, with Maye working with new Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who's been with the team before, the signal-caller speaks about working with Vrabel.

With New England firing Jerod Mayo after just one season, the team hired the former Tennessee Titans head coach in Vrabel to take up the mantle. So far in the offseason, Maye describes his team with Vrabel as “awesome” and pointed out his drive to build a “new identity” according to the team's website.

“It's been awesome. It's been great with Coach [Vrabel]. He's come in here, and it seems like he's been here a while; he's so comfortable being a coach,” Maye said. “He's done it before; he's done it at a high level, won a lot of games. Looking forward to getting things going. You can see he's trying to install a new identity. I think we're building toward that.”

Maye showed some promise in his rookie season, even making the Pro Bowl, as he threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Speaking about the new offense under McDaniels, Maye touched on how he's more in control of the system.

“The ball's in my hands; I think you want that. I hold the pin last – that's what they say. That's what you want. You're the one who has to know where everyone is at, what everyone is doing,” Maye said. “It'll be great for me to take the next step and take command of sending the guys up front, where to go. I'm looking forward to it.”

Patriots' Drake Maye with many new faces on offense

Besides Maye getting help with Patriots first-round pick Will Campbell on the offensive line, the team also went out and got a weapon in wide receiver Stefon Diggs. After playing just one season with the Houston Texans, Diggs returns to the AFC East with New England as he looks to help Maye's development, similar to how he boosted Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills.

If there's one person excited for the tandem, it's no doubt Maye, as he expressed how surreal the acquisition is for the team.

“Stefon, he's one of those guys growing up when I was in high school, he was young in the league. I had him on my fantasy team and things like that, playing with him in Madden. So it's pretty cool to hopefully now this season be throwing to him,” Maye said.

“He's coming back obviously from injury and looks like he's doing great,” Maye continued. “He's been around. I think it's just going to be cool to throw to a receiver who's made plays like he has, who's made big plays in playoff games, who's been in different schemes, who's played with high-level quarterbacks.”

The Patriots look to improve after finishing 4-13, which put them last in the division.