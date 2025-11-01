The New England Patriots are on a roll after winning five consecutive games. Led by quarterback Drake Maye, the offense is averaging over 30 points per game and boasts a 6-2 record, good enough to lead the AFC East. While Maye looks to be trending upwards, the same cannot be said for New England's rushing attack. Currently ranking 18th in yards per game, the Patriots have yet to find consistency from their ground game. It does not help that leading rusher Rhamondre Stevenson is battling a toe injury and will not play Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons. Although rookie TreVeyon Henderson is in line to start, the Patriots further insulated their backfield on Saturday.

The Patriots elevated running back D'Ernest Johnson from the practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Johnson has sketched out a lengthy career for himself, despite being an undrafted free agent signing in 2019. Initially signing with the Cleveland Browns out of the University of South Florida, Johnson played in 16 games as a rookie before becoming an integral piece of Cleveland's running back rotation in 2021.

In his only season with 100 attempts, Johnson totaled 534 yards and three touchdowns. After 2022, Johnson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing 31 games in two seasons to minimal success. He then joined the Arizona Cardinals in September, playing just one game before being released. Shortly after, he signed with the Patriots' practice squad.

Johnson is not expected to see many snaps, if any at all, this Sunday. He is currently positioned behind Henderson and the recently promoted Terrell Jennings on the depth chart. Depending on Stevenson's injury, Johnson could be a valuable depth piece to the Patriots' backfield or a brief placeholder.

Although he may not see many offensive snaps, Johnson does offer experience as a kick and punt returner. In 96 games, Johnson has 772 yards in 38 career attempts, providing another useful depth solution to New England.