The New England Patriots hope to right the ship next season after hiring Mike Vrabel as head coach. At the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, expectations are slowly rising as the club hopes to see a big jump in improvement from quarterback Drake Maye. With training camp around the corner, it appears the front office has made several roster cuts, potentially trying to create room for the incoming rookies.

Six players are leaving the Patriots and becoming free agents, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jake Andrews, Marcus Harris, JaQuae Jackson, Titus Leo, Mark Perry, and Giovanni Ricci have all been released.

“Patriots released OL Jake Andrews, DL Marcus Harris, WR JaQuae Jackson, LB Titus Leo, S Mark Perry, and TE Giovanni Ricci.”

New England acquired 11 players through the NFL Draft. Most notable is first-round selection Will Campbell, who is pegged to be an immediate starter at left tackle. The Patriots also managed to improve the run game after picking former Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with pick No. 38 overall.

The decision to release six players from the roster very well could be due to drafting 11 players in the NFL Draft. More moves may come to fruition in the summer, however, the players on the roster now will likely be who represent the Patriots next season.

Only time will tell if New England can bounce back to title contention with Vrabel under center. He showed promise to begin his coaching career with the Tennessee Titans by leading them to an AFC Conference Championship appearance in the 2019 season. However, things eventually fell apart due to injuries, roster construction, and questionable coaching hires. Tennessee let Vrabel go after the 2023-24 season.

The Patriots had some struggles of their own, as Jerod Mayo didn't live up to expectations after he was hand-picked to replace Bill Belichick. After just one season as head coach, New England let him go and replaced Mayo with Vrabel.