After the New England Patriots unveiled Tom Brady's statue inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the 2025 NFL season, many wondered if longtime head coach Bill Belichick would receive the same honor from owner Bob Kraft. The legendary quarterback and coach led the Patriots to seven Super Bowl victories amidst two dynasties, first from 2001 to 2005 and from 2015 to 2019, including 10 Super Bowl appearances.

Kraft says honoring Kraft with a statue of his own is inevitable and a conversation he plans on having with Belichick, per New England Sports Fellow's X, formerly Twitter.

“When that great 20-year era ended, it was always my intention to commission a statue for both Tommy and Bill, when their respective careers were over playing and coaching,” Kraft said. “When Bill’s coaching career ends, we look forward to sitting down with him and having a statue made to be right next to Tommy.”

Belichick accepted the head coaching job for the Patriots in 2000, which was the same year New England drafted Brady with the No. 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Belichick, now the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football, is widely considered to be one of the NFL's greatest head coaches of all time.

Robert Kraft to honor Bill Belichick in Patriots' Gillette Stadium

Patriots owner Robert Kraft will undoubtedly honor longtime NFL head coach Bill Belichick. For Kraft, commissioning a statue for Tom Brady was never in question after his playing days. And the same goes for Belichick, as the longtime owner plans to honor Bill once his coaching days come to an end.

Ahead of the statue ceremony, Kraft released the following statement.

‘To perpetuate the legendary legacy of this once-in-a-lifetime player, the statue will stand alone in the plaza outside of the Hall of Fame to symbolize his position, not as the greatest in franchise history, but the greatest in all of NFL history,” Kraft said.

The statue stands inside Gillette Stadium.