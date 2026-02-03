The New England Patriots are currently gearing up to take part in the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in San Francisco. One player who has played a big role in New England's success this year is wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who has been a major security blanket for quarterback Drake Maye throughout the campaign.

Diggs at one point suited up for the Buffalo Bills, and in the years since then, rumors have swirled about a supposed rift between the receiver and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

However, recently, Diggs set the record straight in a press conference leading up to the big game.

“Keep hanging your hat on that quarterback. That quarterback is a Hall of Fame [QB]… I do have a lot of love and respect for that team,” said Diggs, per The Sick Podcast — Bills Banter on X, formerly Twitter.

Diggs and Allen formed a lethal connection during their days together in Buffalo, going on multiple deep playoff runs, although they were never able to make it to the Super Bowl stage that the Patriots currently occupy.

Diggs took on Allen and the Bills twice this year as divisional rivals in the AFC East, torching his former team in an early-season matchup between the two squads, which was one of the first games that truly put the league on notice that the Patriots might be for real.

The star receiver will need to have a big game against the Seahawks on Sunday, as Seattle's defense has been shutting down opposing offenses throughout the year, although they did show some malleability against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

In any case, the Super Bowl between the Patriots and Seahawks is set to kick off on Sunday evening at 6:30 pm ET from the 49ers' home of Santa Clara, California.