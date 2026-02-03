While Sam Darnold got praise from his counterpart, it’s also time for NFL observers to believe in him. But for a moment of fun, Darnold was given a foam ham hat before the Super Bowl: Ham for Sam, according to a post on X by SportsCenter.

"Ham for Sam!" 🍖 This moment during Sam Darnold's press conference 😂 pic.twitter.com/7z0J7egkOM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2026

Not sure what it means or why it happened. And Darnold didn’t seem all that comfortable with it or moved by it.

As for the game, Darnold faces one of the biggest challenges of his career.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has work cut out for him

It seems unlikely, even with the tough Seahawks defense, that Darnold will be able to coast to a win. The chances of him handing off 30 times and hitting a handful of play-action passes being enough are low.

Darnold will have to make plays against the Patriots’ rock-solid defense.

One thing Darnold has going for him is the understanding of the fortunate situation he has been given. Things didn’t work out with the Jets or other teams, but the Seahawks gave him a shot. And that matters, according to NBC Sports.

“I would have loved to get drafted to New York and have that be my home for 20 years, but it just didn’t work out that way,” Darnold said. “Same thing in Carolina. San Francisco was a great place for me to learn. In Minnesota, I had an opportunity with really good players and really good coaches, to show — not people, but show myself what I could do on the football field. And I think people saw that.

“Seattle just from the get-go, right when I got here, it felt like home. It feels like home. And I’m so grateful to John and Mike for believing in me. And all the people in that locker room, believing in me.”

Darnold certainly doesn’t need to be Superman. He’s not in a Josh Allen situation. However, it should be noted that without his 346-yard effort against the Rams, they would likely be playing in this game instead of the Seahawks. But Darnold did it, and that's what matters most.