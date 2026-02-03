The New England Patriots are just days away from playing in Super Bowl 60. New England made it back to the Super Bowl during head coach Mike Vrabel's first season leading the team. Now the Patriots will be the center of attention for the rest of the week leading up to Sunday's big game. It stands to reason that some Patriots players will have to answer some obvious questions.

Patriots QB Drake Maye answered the most obvious Super Bowl question of all time during a recent interview.

"You and your team… Are you planning to win [the Super Bowl] this Sunday?" Drake Maye: "What else would we be planning to do?" 😅 (via @Patriots)pic.twitter.com/DPGL1uNzzi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 3, 2026

“You and your team… are you planning to win [the Super Bowl] this Sunday?” Maye was asked during on Monday.

Maye responded the same way any other NFL player would.

“Are we planning to win?” Maye asked with a big smile on his face. “What else would be be planning to do?”

Maye is hardly the only Patriots figure who was asked a pretty obvious question leading up to Super Bowl 60. Vrabel himself was asked whether the Super Bowl is a must-win game for the Patriots.

Thankfully Super Bowl media week does not last forever.

Why Super Bowl 60 will be “full-circle moment” for Patriots QB Drake Maye

This weekend's Super Bowl will be a full-circle moment for Maye.

The second-year Patriots quarterback explained that his father took him to Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium a decade ago.

“It's a full-circle moment. It's the biggest thing. What a moment. I'm just thankful for my dad. He was able to take me to a Super Bowl. I don't take it for granted. Not every kid gets to experience that,” Maye said.

Maye and his father cheered for their hometown team, the Carolina Panthers. Now Maye will return to the same stadium to play in the Super Bowl himself.

“Watching my favorite team at that time, I got the chance to watch Peyton Manning's last game,” Maye added. “What a cool experience that was. Now, to be here playing, I don't take it for granted how special this is and just try to enjoy it.”

It will be exciting to see how Maye plays during the most important game of his life.

Super Bowl 60 kicks off at 6:30PM ET on Sunday from Santa Clara, California.