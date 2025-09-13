The New England Patriots are making moves early in the season, as they recently traded Ja’Lynn Polk and a 2028 7th-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a 2027 6th-round pick. Polk was on injured reserve because he has a shoulder injury, but the Saints plan on using him in the future.

With the trade, an interesting fact has come out about Drake Maye and his tenure with the Patriots, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Currently, Drake Maye is the lone key player from the Patriots 2024 draft. Many have been traded or waived,” Fowler wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There are still some draft picks from 2024 on the team, but they have not held the same importance that others from the class have. Maye was probably the most important player from the class, as he is the leader of the Patriots' offense and is supposed to be for the foreseeable future.

Before the start of the season, there were worries that Maye would end up being the lone draft pick left on the team from the 2024 class, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“Guard Layden Robinson (fourth round) was with the third unit for most of the preseason, and guard/tackle Caedan Wallace (third round) and receiver Javon Baker (fourth round) didn't build decisive momentum in recent weeks while hanging on the roster bubble,” Reiss wrote.

“Meanwhile, receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) is expected to land on injured reserve due to shoulder surgery, while cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. (sixth round) was already on IR after tearing his ACL. Quarterback Joe Milton III (sixth round) was traded in April and tight end Jaheim Bell (seventh round) was waived Friday,” Reiss continued.

For now, Maye will have a lot to shoulder with him being the only key player left. The goal for him is to continue to improve, and many are hoping that he can bounce back from his Week 1 performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. Maye finished that game, completing 30 of his 46 passes for 287 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Maye will have a good chance to get the offense going against the Miami Dolphins.