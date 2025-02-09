NFL legend Randy Moss is back on NFL Countdown this morning after stepping away from the show for a few months while he fought cancer. Now, he is back on the set for the biggest day of the NFL season.

Moss' return is an emotional one for obvious reasons, and everybody is happy to see him back at the desk giving his analysis on the NFL. For his return, New England Patriots legends Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were among those who wished him well in his return on ESPN.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justing Jefferson, NBA legend Kevin Garnett and many others were also in the video.

Concerns about Moss first popped up when his eyes appeared to be discolored on TV during the 2024 NFL season. In December, Moss stepped away from the show due to a “personal health challenge” and asked for prayers from viewers.

Moss later revealed that he was having surgery to treat cancer between his pancreas and his liver, right outside of his bile duct. He spent almost a week in the hospital after the surgery and has since been recovering.

Randy Moss is on the show with host Mike Greenberg, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith and Tedy Bruschi as the panel prepares for the Eagles and the Chiefs to square off in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs are looking to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, becoming the first team ever to do so, while the Eagles are seeking their first Lombardi Trophy since Super Bowl LII in February of 2018.

Moss and company are on ESPN getting everybody ready for the big game, which is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII just two years ago. That clash between the Chiefs and the Eagles, won 38-35 by the Chiefs, was one of the best Super Bowls in recent years, so fans will be hoping for similar drama and excitement in this matchup.