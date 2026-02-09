The New England Patriots’ remarkable turnaround season ended in heartbreak as they fell 29-13 to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. Despite the disappointing outcome, head coach Mike Vrabel, who was recently honored as the NFL Coach of the Year, refused to single out individuals for the defeat.

In his postgame remarks, the 50-year-old coach took full responsibility for the coaching staff's role and emphasized the need for better execution and protection.

Quarterback Drake Maye, an MVP finalist who threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns despite a shoulder injury, also received his coach's public support.

Vrabel noted that while the team fell short, they were defeated by the “best team” they had encountered all season.

The intensity of the championship game was captured in a viral moment involving the Patriots' sideline.

According to Jomboy on X, Mike Vrabel told the referee to “wake the f— up” after star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was punched in the helmet during a skirmish.

Mike Vrabel tells the referee to wake the fuck up after Stefon Diggs got punched in the helmet, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/b4kvv0OEUz — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 9, 2026

The breakdown of the exchange highlights Vrabel's fiery defense of his players during the high-stakes matchup.

This protective nature is a core part of the culture Vrabel has instilled in New England, molding a new identity for the franchise in his first Super Bowl appearance as a head coach.

That deep connection between the coach and his roster was evident in Drake Maye’s emotional postgame comments.

The young quarterback described Vrabel as the “heartbeat” of the team and expressed immense pride in the relationship they have built during their first year together.

Although Maye struggled with six sacks and two interceptions against a dominant Seahawks defense, he remained optimistic about the foundation they have established in Foxborough.

As New England heads into the offseason, the bond between the Coach of the Year and his MVP-caliber quarterback appears to be the primary reason for fans to remain hopeful for the future.