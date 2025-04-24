The pre-draft process has been a roller coaster for Will Campbell, but he still enters the 2025 NFL Draft as potentially the first offensive lineman to be taken off the board. The New England Patriots remain a top suitor for him at No. 4, but Campbell made sure not to make any revealing statements to Kay Adams just hours before the draft.

Well aware of the rumors of his attraction to the Patriots, Campbell admitted he liked the organization but made sure to tell Adams he received no official confirmation on the 2025 NFL Draft edition of ‘Up & Adams.' The former LSU star said he “likes” New England and particularly praised new head coach Mike Vrabel.

“I like them [the Patriots],” Campbell said. “We'll see what happens. They have a great organization, great staff [with] Coach Vrabel. I've had great interactions with them throughout this process. But there's a lot that can happen tonight. I don't want to say anything, no tip of the hat or anything — I don't know anything.”

LSU OL Will Campbell DOESN'T know where he's going… but Patriots HC Mike Vrabel is his kinda guy. 😏@heykayadams | @will_campbell66 pic.twitter.com/l5x07sd7uK — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Campbell added that Vrabel is “his guy,” despite never playing for the former linebacker before. Vrabel's head coaching record suggests inconsistent results with the Tennessee Titans, but he is almost unanimously beloved by all of his current and former players.

Patriots prospect Will Campbell's 2025 NFL Draft stock

Upon declaring for the draft, Campbell was initially viewed as the top offensive lineman of the class. In a particularly weak guard and center class, Campbell profiled as the best tackle in the group. However, undesirable measurements of his arms and hand width were criticized by scouts and fans, causing some to lower his stock.

Questions on Campbell's stature simultaneously arose with the rise of Missouri's Armand Membou, Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. and Ohio State's Josh Simmons. Membou, in particular, skyrocketed in some mock drafts into the top 10 after previously being viewed as a late first-round target.

With the Patriots looking to build around Drake Maye, they are among the top teams looking to take one of the tackle prospects early in the draft. Should they do so at No. 4, it would likely be Campbell.