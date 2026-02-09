The New England Patriots are hoping that Super Bowl 60 turns into The Late Show.

That's because the Patriots offense has simply been brutal in the first half of the confrontation with the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Drake Maye may have finished second in the Most Valuable Player voting to Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, but he has been completely ineffective through the first 30 minutes — and into the early part of the second half.

The Patriots gained just 51 yards in the first half, and that's the second-worst performance in Super Bowl history. The Kansas City Chiefs gained just 23 yards in Super Bowl 59 against the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

The Seahawks appeared to have the Patriots outmanned at the line of scrimmage, bottling up the running game and preventing Maye from having any comfort level when he dropped back to pass. Maye was sacked three times in the opening 30 minutes and he was under pressure nearly every time he took a snap and looked for receivers Stefon Diggs, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and Hunter Henry.

Boutte caught 1 pass for 21 yards in the opening half, while Douglas had 2 receptions for 17 yards. Seattle's defensive backs were covering the New England receivers tightly, and Maye did not have the opportunity to lead Patriots receivers.

Seattle was expected to pressure the Patriots with the pass rush, but the New England receivers should have had the opportunity to get open on plays where offensive line protected Maye. That did not happen, and very little changed in the third quarter. The Patriots went 3-and-out on their first three possessions in the third quarter and Maye fumbled on the Patriots' final possession of the third quarter.