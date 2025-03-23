NFL free agency is often full of twists and turns. Look no further than Milton Williams, who changed his mind at the last minute and switched from the Panthers to the Patriots. It seems that the Patriots were also at the center of negotiations for another player who they did not end up acquiring.

The Buccaneers entered NFL free agency determined to retain Chris Godwin. Throughout the process, Tampa Bay fended off one unnamed team who were making aggressive moves to try and land Chris Godwin in free agency.

“There were several teams that inquired but there was one that kept writing him blank checks,” Licht said. “We got to a point of what we could do in order to keep everything together and add some pieces here, and he took it.”

Licht did not name the team in question. However, Smith noted that many around the league believe the Patriots were the team to make lucrative offers for Godwin.

This does line up with other rumors that New England did everything they could to try and lure in Chris Godwin during NFL free agency.

Ultimately, the Buccaneers re-signed Chris Godwin on a three-year contract worth $66 million according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Godwin got a nice pay day, but it was believed that he left $20 million on the table in those contract negotiations.

“A man of character,” Licht said of Godwin. “We’re so fortunate to have him.”

Chris Godwin explained why he took a pay cut to stay with Buccaneers

Now that Godwin signed a new contract with Tampa Bay, he projects to finish his career as a Buccaneer.

Godwin explained in a recent interview why he decided to take a pay cut to stay in Tampa Bay.

“I think you were spot on,” Godwin said on Tuesday. “It speaks to the level of commitment that they have. Not only in myself, but in the people that they draft. I think it's a step towards getting the opportunity to retire here. It's a big opportunity, not only for myself but for my family. We get to stay here where we've planted roots, and I get the opportunity to continue to work with some really great people. Which I am over the moon about.”

Godwin only played seven games during the 2024 season because of an ankle injury. He was on pace for a career season, logging 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns in those seven games.

Godwin is clearly a true believer in what Tampa Bay is building.

Hopefully the Buccaneers can take a step forward during the 2025 season.